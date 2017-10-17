Free fun at The Big Draw this weekend for families

Hastings Arts Forum is hosting The Big Draw on Saturday and Sunday from 10-4pm - and it’s free!

The Big Draw, initiated in 2000 by Quentin Blake, has become the biggest festival of drawing in the world. The festival is for families of any shape or size: children, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles - really anyone who wants to be involved in a fabulously fun day of drawing, painting and generally making a mess. Everyone is invited. This year’s Big Draw theme is Living Lines, which is open to a wide range of interpretations, whether you decide to get animated, theatrical, illusionary or just plain messy. There will also be a table set up to teach observational drawing, because whatever you’re creating in animation, it all begins with the drawing.

The Big Draw at Hastings Arts Forum SUS-171016-172928001

Come and experiment with a variety of exciting projects, using drawing to help create a shadow puppet, a spinning disc or a flip-book. Hastings Arts Forum is at 36 Marina, St Leonards; info at www.hastingsartsforum.co.uk