Hastings’ own storytelling fest back for 7th year

November’s just around the corner, which means Hastings Storytelling Festival’s is fast approaching. This year is the seventh festival, with a theme of India Reimagined and a plethora of exciting storytelling events for all ages.

There’s traditional South Indian storytelling with incredible costumes from Kerala’s finest Kathakali artists, Kala Chethena Kathakali Company at Hastings Museum; a Bollywood dance workshop, Indian cinema, a Curry Cabaret and a talk from local British-Indian author Umi Sinha.

Benjamin Zephaniah and the Revolutionary Minds have added an extra date onto their tour, especially for Hastings and Lauren Child, Children’s Laureate and author of Clarice Bean and Charlie and Lola, talks about her stories - both at the White Rock Theatre.

Familiar faces appear in a sphere pulsing with light in Impossible Theatre’s Lightweight in Hastings town centre and adorable puppets tell pirate tales in A Heart At Sea by Half A String at Sandown School.

Children’s Storytelling Carnival Day brings free live storytelling, activities and a giant India-inspired Carnival Parade to the Stade.

And, as always, there are free storytelling experiences, workshops and performances in local schools, including a free teacher workshop about Global Storytelling and storytellers in residence, the Sujata Banerjee Dance Company who will be cooking and dancing with pupils whilst telling stories. Artist in residence, Sarah Evans, is helping local school children to create carnival costumes to wear in the parade with the help of Notting Hill costume makers.

Dick Edwards, Chairman of the festival said: “Whatever your age, there’s a story for you and, if you’re under 10, most events are free.”

For full information visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk