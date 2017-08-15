Interactive fun lets kids explore their imagination

The Story Ventures team is at Jerwood gallery to bring Sir Quentin Blake’s drawings to life through storytelling, drama and imaginative play.

Embark on an adventure travelling through swamps, seas and mountain ranges and journey into an exciting and whimsical world. Invent wacky and fantastic machines, using rhythm and movement, fly into the sky on the backs of newly befriended beasts and dive into the delight of the unknown in unexpected places.

Tickets available for the workshop on Saturday at 3pm from £7.50 per child with one accompanying adult. Suitable for 4-10 year olds