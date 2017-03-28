Lions competition celebrates peace

Two talented Bexhill students have swept the board in the Lions International Peace Poster competition, winning first and second places.

The competition, which is open to young people aged 11-13 years, encompasses 23 Lions Clubs in the South East. It encourages youngsters to show their artistic ability and express their view, aspirations and hopes for peace. This year’s theme was ‘A Celebration of Peace’.

Bexhill Lions Club members present Peace Poster competition winner Moe Murphy with a trophy and certificate. SUS-170328-105621001

The local winner was St Richard’s Catholic College year 8 student Moe Murphy. Runner up was Maya Green from Bexhill Academy.

Sue Cassell Bexhill Lions Youth Committee Chair, says Moe’s entry was a dramatic visualisation of how differing religions can all be part of a shared hope for peace, adding: “This year the entries were very strong and we have a fantastic winner in Moe, who not only demonstrated her artistic talent but also a deep understanding of the theme of the competition.”

Moe explained her thoughts behind her artwork. “Many people see the hands of their god reaching out to them and also see the tree as being a symbol of life. I wanted to connect the two, reaching for peace.”

Moe was presented with a trophy and gift vouchers for artist materials by Lions Sue Cassell and June Hough. Adam Peachment, subject leader-art received a certificate and a cheque for £150 for materials for the art department.

At Bexhill Academy, Maya received a voucher and trophy for being the school winner and Quentin Carver-Carpenter, Head of Art & Design received a certificate and a cheque for £75 for artist material for the school.

Visit: www.bexhill-lions.org