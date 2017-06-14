Maverick vicar’s talk in Bexhill

The charismatic Peter Owen Jones - TV presenter, local author and vicar at Firle, Glynde and Beddingham - is giving a talk on Christianity and the Countryside in Little Common on Thursday June 22.

Entrance is free for the event which begins at St Mark’s Church Hall in Green Lane at 7.30pm.

From leaving school at 16 and travelling to Australia, to pursuing a career in advertising, his has not been the typical route to life as a parish priest. Peter’s television work includes South Downs - England’s Mountains Green, How To Live A Simple Life, and Extreme Pilgrim which saw him spend 21 days in solitude in Egypt. Many will also remember his TV series Around The World In 80 Faiths. The talk is being organized by Eastbourne & Bexhill Newman Association. All are welcome. For futher details call 01424 219788 or email bjechlin@btinternet.com.