New artwork from Danny Pockets celebrates where he was and is now

Opening tomorrow (April 29) at the blackShed Gallery in Robertsbridge is a show from local artist Danny Pockets: BLLDZR: And Other Drifts.

It’s a monumental event invested with much emotion because last year Danny was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Hiw wife Sarah said: “Not many people survive this ‘beast’ of a disease, and those that do, have surgery to remove the tumour, and part of the digestive system. Less than twenty percent of people are diagnosed in time to operate on.

For almost all of last year, Danny was seen by many doctors, all puzzled by his pain and weight loss before they finally scanned him. I can’t express the shock we felt that morning when the consultant called me into the hospital to tell us the news. They told us it was incurable without surgery, and he probably had 6-12 months to live.”

Danny went through brutal chemotherapy but was told his tumour was not operable after all; he then consulted a second oncologist in London who gave him another chance via high risk surgery.

Sarah commented: “We were advised to grab this opportunity, and operate immediately, before the cancer had chance to spread.

A week later, I was in the church on Marylebone Road, head in hands, praying for success. Eight hours later, the surgeons shook us by the hand and said ‘Congratulations, the surgery was successful. There is no cancer in your body. It was a pleasure to operate on you!’

Danny’s recovery will take months, and he will need further chemotherapy to reduce the risk of the disease returning. We have, however, a chance of survival, a hope of a cure, and thoughts once again of a future as a family with Danny.”

On the other side of his surgery Danny is going ahead with the exhibition planned in Robertsbridge, and blackShed’s Kenton Lowe said; “The interesting things we’ve been talking about is the impact it’s had on his practice and how he’s continued to work. He has an extraordinary inner strength but since the surgery he has become extremely weak, he’s not completely out of the water yet.

“The exhibition opens this weekend, I don’t know whether he’ll be there for the official launch event, but my guess is he will - it’s a good show, he’s one of our best.”

Danny has exhibited at the Venice Biennale for the past three years and he is looking forward to a fourth consecutive year being part of the festival.

A graduate of Chealsea College of Art and long time Londoner who now lives in Hastings, Danny illustrates a novel perspective in the recent works he brings to the show and there is a sense of a physical journey made in unison with an exploration of the artist’s own timeline framed by the pop influences of his urban experiences and the inherent networks of modern life. The blackShed sits along the A21, a line in the landscape between where Pockets grew as an artist and where he now continues his practise.

Pockets’ paintings use found materials which have a history of their own in order to make works that often depict day to day images such as shop fronts and landscapes.

He aims to capture something of the still moments that can arise in normal life and cause a moment of clarity out of the chaos and movement in which we often find ourselves.

Pocket’s paintings give a sense of what it is to question yourself, and your position in the modern day. He holds themes such as the sublime that hark back to past periods of transition at the hearts of his practise and shows how they are still relevant today.

BLLDZR: And Other Drifts will run from April 29 until June 3. The blackShed Gallery is at Russet Farm, in Redlands Lane, Robertsbridge and is open Tuesday - Friday from 10-4pm, and 10-4.30pm on Saturday

For further information please call 01580 881247 or visit www.theblackshedgallery.org.uk.