New show in January at Jerwood

Keith Tyson: Turn Back Now opens at the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings on January 28 and runs until June 4.

This exhibition by the 2002 Turner Prize Winner who is based near Brighton showcases 20 years of his Studio Wall Drawings. More than 360 works that chart what Tyson calls “a kind of emotional headline of the day.” Many have never been publically exhibited before.

Shown together for the first time, these drawings form not only a record of the passing time but also provide a unique insight into the working practices of an artist.

