New show of art by Roland Jarvis

Due to the amazing response to an exhibition of work by the late Roland Jarvis, the Fleet Gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, has now opened a second show.

Roland, who died last year, was an artist who lived and worked in Hastings Old Town for many years.

The previous show organised with his daughter Sophie saw 45 pieces of work sold. The new show reveals a fresh set of work, some previously unseen and also some smaller works such as sketches for the larger paintings. Open until July 8 Wed-Sat 10.30-5pm.