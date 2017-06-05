Opening The Doors on a new installation at SPACE

The Doors building was last seen in Hastings & St Leonards during the Root 1066 festival in 2016 when it was installed in numerous locations around the towns. Hastings based artist Bob Humm has now made a new interpretation of this installation for The SPACE.

Bob said: “The Doors building interacts with people’s imagination through the many different configurations of the doors and what is to be found inside. Through its changing variety of uses, it could become a fascinating structure to play with or a quiet space for contemplation.”

Christine Gist, curator of The SPACE commented: “Humm will convert the building into a two seater cinema on Saturday June 24. From 2-6pm, there will be a screening of a short film to celebrate Midsummer’s Day. This is a free event and all are welcome.”

To visit The Doors building – At Home, please contact the artist on 01424 442076, 07920 521024, or email bob@bobhumm.com ,