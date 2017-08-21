Portraiture exhibition

Portraiture and how it’s approached today is the subject of Bexhill’s Murmuration Gallery’s latest show.

The exhibition will bring together artists from the south east and London to create a collection of work which highlights the contrast between traditional and modern portraiture and how contemporary work is evolving.

Focusing on paint, the connection between all the pieces is that portraiture is about people and the humanity behind the image. There is always a sitter and an artist.

The exhibition features two members of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, a Sky arts Portrait of the Year Finalist, a Rhone-Poulenc prize winner and an artist who’s just come back from a residency in Antarctica. They are Steve Fricker, Vikky Furse, Milo Hartnoll, Emma Hopkins, Simon Davis, Arnelda John and Jo Redpath.

The show is open from August 30 - September 24 with a private view on August 29 from 5.30-7.30pm. All are welcome.

Steve Fricker is an illustrator and painter who was awarded the Rhone-Poulenc prize for his illustrations for What Happens When? His work has appeared in many of publications as well as private and national collections. Steve studied painting at Chelsea School of Art and on graduating found his work was increasingly in demand and regular commissions followed. He worked for 25 years as a political cartoonist and illustrated comment pages by Tony Blair, John Major and Boris Johnson. His conceptual interpretation to editorial briefs is reflected in his narrative paintings.

Vikky Furse has made a number of expeditions to Arctic Greenland travelling with Inuit hunters, and has developed a love of drawing and painting in Polar regions. Vikky takes portrait commissions, and also enjoys painting pictures with a story. She uses acrylic on canvas, and pastels and mixed media to give emphasis to her relaxed, gestural style which in turn perfectly reflects the intimate and friendly relationships she depicts.

Milo Hartnoll is a painter currently living and working in Brighton who studied Illustration but then decided to concentrate his artistic career on creating paintings and immersing himself in that world.

Emma Hopkins is a bright young star of British art, her work captivating in its emotional intensity and uncompromising in its pursuit of uncovering our facades and conveying our raw existence. It is the revelation that Hopkins is a self-taught painter that proves most confounding. Born in Brighton in 1989, she completed a degree at University of the Arts London, where she was trained in the special art of Prosthetics for Performance, work which instilled an obsession with human form and anatomy,