Robertsbridge Arts and Crafts show next weekend

On Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27, Robertsbridge Church Rooms will host an exhibition by 20 local artists. The exhibition will be open between 10-4pm, and admission is free but donations welcome.

This popular village event is back following a year off abd will be “bigger and better” with even more to delight visitors. The exhibition includes paintings, etchings, woodwork, sculpture, pottery and crafts and has items priced to suit all pockets. Long-time favourites are joined by upcoming local artists to present work in a relaxed event open to all.

The venue is in Fair Lane at the centre of Robertsbridge. This building has been associated with many events over the years and needs costly repairs and maintenance. The Robertsbridge Arts Partnership (RAP) is supporting the event, and will be at the exhibition with details of the arts scene in the village.