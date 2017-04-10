Roland Jarvis retrospective in Norman Road

Roland Jarvis was a multi-talented, productive and energetic character who died at his Hastings studio aged 90 marking the end of an extraordinary life.

A retrospective exhibition of his paintings is being held at the Fleet Gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards. It opened at the weekend and runs until April 22; it can be seen Wed-Sat from 10-5.30pm, and also Easter Sunday and Monday.

Roland (1926-2016) was of Anglo-French parentage. The gift of a Meccano set when he was seven years of age sparked his formative interest in engineering and training at Kings College, London. However, a chance visit to an art exhibition in 1954 had such a profound effect that he swiftly changed direction to retrain as an artist.

Roland studied painting at Chelsea School of Art where he was taught by, among others, Henry Moore and Ceri Richards whose work he much admired. During this time he supplemented his income with various jobs including one painting anatomical details on nude rubber dolls and remarked that this was “good practice for the College’s afternoon life class.”

Awarded a French Government scholarship and British Council grant, he studied in Paris from 1956-59, where the Cubist and Surrealist movements had deep influence. It was a time when Paris was the hub of cultural activity and some of the greatest icons such as Picasso, Braque, Brancusi and Leger were present and greatly inspired Roland’s work. After returning to London for a year, he moved to a studio in Bushey where he lived and worked. Over the next 15 years he had a part time job teaching drawing and printmaking at Watford College of Art and then Camberwell School of Art until 1976.

In 1982 he moved to a converted chapel in Hastings Old Town. As well as a naturally lit 50 foot studio the home provided multiple spaces for his many projects: painting, etching, sculpture from recycled objects, a photographic darkroom, a clockmaker’s workshop, and film studio. While teaching part time at Brighton Polytechnic, Roland developed a seasonally based use of this unique space for his work: drawing and painting during the summer months and retreating to his workshop during the winter, to build astronomical clocks and make remarkable digital animation films. He produced more than 12 clocks and over 25 films.

Roland was a member of the Rye Society of Artists for over 15 years. He also exhibited at the Brighton College of Art in 1991, Maidstone College of Art, The Royal Academy, The Towner, the Hastings Museum. He had a well received exhibition at The Stade Hall in 2012 and took part in numerous open studio events as part of local arts festivals.

In Timelines, a 20 minute documentary produced by filmmaker Mark French, he explains: “When people ask how the work is going, I say I’m not working, I’m playing.”

Mark French commented: “Roland was an inspiration to anyone who knew him...A man of many parts both artist and scientist. Also a great teacher and friend.” For more details about the show call 01424 200220 or go to www,fleet-gallery.com.