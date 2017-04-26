Seeking truth in film-making

A Human Rights Documentary Weekend will be held at Kino Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards, from May 5-7.

The films start with Ukraine On Fire which Oliver Stone made in 2016 in which he digs deep into the history of the civil war in Ukraine and points the finger firmly at American politicians whom he believes instigated and helped plan the nationalist uprisings.

I Am Not Your Negro (2017) directed by Raoul Peck with Samuel L. Jackson voicing James Baldwin’s words will also be shown on Friday and Saturday.

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016) directed by by Brendan J. Byrne will also be shown, and Peter Taylor OBE is attending the Sunday screening at 1pm with a Q&A session. Taylor is a distinguished BBC journalist known for his coverage of ‘The Troubles’ in Northern Ireland. He was awarded a BAFTA special award for his career’s contribution.