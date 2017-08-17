September open studio with print demonstration and talk

Artist Brenda Hartill is in early September holding two open studio weekends at Oast House Gallery, Pound House, in Udimore, near Rye.

These will be on September 2/3 and 9/10 from 11-5pm, and on Saturday September 9 there will be a print demonstration at midday and a talk from 3pm.

Brenda is best known for her heavily embossed limited edition etchings and collagraphs, based on landscape forms. She will be showing a wide range of her works, produced over 45 years, along with new unique abstract collages and mixed-media paintings. These include her embossed watercolours, encaustic wax and acrylic paintings. Many artist proofs will be available at half price.

Also, visitors will be able to see a good selection of the early, rare, finely detailed figurative etchings.

Brenda is a member of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers (RE), Rye Society of Artists, and Pure Arts Group and has shown in galleries worldwide, including Bankside Gallery London, New Academy Gallery London, Cambridge Contemporary Art, & Saffron Gallery, East Grinstead. Her influential book Collagraphs And Mixed Media Printmaking and her DVD about her work and methods, Collagraph, A Sculptural Approach To Printmaking will be available, to view and purchase. For more information and directions go to www.brendahartill.com, email brenda.hartill@gmail.com or call on 01424 882942.