Storytellers and artists needed for inventive project

Artists and storytellers are invited to get involved in a summer project being launched by MSL in partnership with Rock House.

Storylines – the White Rock in Hastings will be happening on Sunday September 10, from 12-6pm at Rock Alley, Claremont, America Ground.

The idea is to re-imagine a space where the built environment meets the natural one, where the past and present co-exist, but which is largely unknown and poorly used.

Visitors will be welcomed to the 65 million year old Rock Alley with five all new stories to hear and five artists to watch at work.

MSL will have a programme for artists, historians and storytellers to create and present in a single day for a promenading audience – a show and tell of the history of the place, bringing it back to life.

MSL commented: “The White Rock area’s story is largely untold. Its parts are the lost harbour of Kings Harold and William; a cataclysmic tsunami that silted it up; a settlement of merchants who occupied the derelict lands, declared independence, and asked to become a part of the United States; the Rock Fair, where we will site Storylines; the prosperous Victorian townscape built on the now – named ‘America Ground’; the seaside visitors; the new creative sector population regenerating it.”

To apply send a short (no more than 200 words or five images) account of yourself and your work, confirming availability, and saying what interests you about the project. The deadline is June 16. For artists and storytellers there will be a basic fee for involvement and expenses as well as a chance to earn a bit more from the audience. See www.mslprojects.co.uk for more information or call 01424 234000.

