Ten new exhibitions to look out for as ROOT 1066 festival gets going

The ROOT 1066 International Festival is getting under way with ten cracking new exhibitions across Hastings, St Leonards, Pevensey, Robertsbridge and Rye.

I Am A Norman is an outdoor photography exhibition, which explores ‘living history’ by depicting Hastings residents with Norman-derived surnames, on display at the Queens Road bus shelters and Hastings Station until October 2.

We Work In The Dark is a free exhibition inspired by Henry James’ The Europeans at Rye Creative Centre from September 3 to October 2.

Fishermen of Quiberville is the work of John Cole in Normandy photographing French fishermen. From September 3 to October 16, their portraits will be hung around Rock a Nore.

Coastal Currents Open Studios - Hastings’ annual arts festival - is back with free access to a range of local artists and the way they work. Open studios will run on September 3-4 and 10-11.

Another Crossing sees Bern O’Donoghue and Giovanna Del Sarto explore hazardous journeys and dangerous crossings at Murmurations Gallery, Bexhill, September 3 until October 2, free.

Harold’s Grave is an installation by Alice Schÿler Mallet whose golden-stone structure will open at Pevensey castle from September 7 to October 1.

Edith Digital Pinholes - Anonymous Bosch accompanied Andrew Kötting on a walk from Waltham Abbey to St Leonards for a new film about King Harold’s mistress, Edith Swan Neck. His pinhole camera photographs from the journey will be exhibited at the BlackShed Gallery, from September 7 to October 1. Free.

A New Language - curated by Chris Winter - is at the Observer Building, an exhibition exploring the culture shift initiated by 1066. From September 10-25, free.

Drift is a three-part sound and video installation from Project Artworks on display from September 10 to October 16 at Warrior Square Station, Bottle Alley and the East Hill Lift.

Lastly a major exhibition of cartoons including historical works, a retrospective of artwork by Martin Honeysett and contemporary work produced by cartoonists and workshop participants is at Hastings Museum from September 15, free.