The Exbury Egg now here in Hastings Old Town

Completing its tour of the nation’s highways, byways and waterways, Stephen Turner’s Egg this week arrived in Hastings Old Town.

Visitors will be charmed and fascinated in equal measure when they see it in The Courtyard at Jerwood Gallery where it will stay until October 15 - this will be completely new use of the space.

The Egg is a 6m (19.7ft) long and 3.5m (11.5ft) wide, wooden ovoid-shaped vessel created for Turner by master boatbuilder Paul Baker and architect Wendy Perring.

During his journey Turner has often lived inside the Egg, exploring each location’s environment, culture and history and catalogued his forays with collections of imagery, objects, drawings and personal maps. He said: “The Egg itself is its own artwork. The walls are full of all the different things I collected and started to make whilst I lived here.” Everything Comes From The Egg will also feature a wide-ranging and complementary display inside the gallery.