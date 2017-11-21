The magic of Christmas in this seasonal family ballet

The Russian National Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday - an eternal seasonal favourite with gorgeous music by Tchaikovsky.

The Christmas story is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. It tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeier gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve, which turns into a prince and then the magic starts.

Together they enter a magical new world. This is the ultimate and beautiful fairytale where goodness and beauty triumph, and has all-time classic favourite music such as The Sugar Plum Fairy. The performance starts at 7.30pm, tickets £26.