The power to create or destroy

A potent mix of genius and obsessive jealousy combine in Amadeus which will be broadcast live by the National Theatre on Thursday February 2 at 7pm, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

It will be screened in venues across the country including the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill. Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play from 1979 (adapted into an Oscar winning movie), the man with the ability to make or break prodigious young composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he arrives in Vienna.

