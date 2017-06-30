Vote for your favourite sci-fi moving for sunset screening

Free family friendly sunset screenings are back this summer at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and this year’s theme is Sci-fi and Adventure.

Voting is open through the DLWP website for the people’s favourite which will be screened on Saturday August 19 - voting closes on Thursday July 27 when the winner will be announced.

All events are at sunset, approximately 8.30pm. and the films will be screened outside on the sea-facing wall. Bring something to sit on and wrap up warm. There will be free family activities on the terrace before each screening from 6pm.

First up on Saturday August 5 is that early 1980s classic Tron directed by Steven Lisberger and starring Jeff Bridges.

A computer hacker is abducted into the digital world and forced to participate in gladiatorial games where his only chance of escape is with the help of a heroic security programme.