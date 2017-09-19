When you were young you shone like the sun - icons in the making

Pink Floyd is one of the world’s most iconic and influential bands producing distinct and unforgettable music which has provided a soundtrack to many peoples’ lives.

Their progressive and psychedelic music encompassing philosophical lyrics, sonic experimentation and elaborate live shows has captured the hearts of fans for over five decades.

Now, the Lucy Bell Gallery in collaboration with Rockarchive.com is proud to present Shine On, an exhibition which showcases rare and iconic photographs from Pink Floyd’s remarkable career taken by some of the world’s greatest music photographers, including Andrew Whittuck, Jill Furmanovsky, Colin Prime, Tony Collins and Storm Thorgerson. The show is timed to coincide with the exhibition Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains At The V&A in London.

The band has achieved international acclaim and is one of the most commercially successful and influential groups in the history of popular music, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

Pink Floyd were founded in 1965 by students Syd Barrett on guitar and lead vocals, Nick Mason on drums, Roger Waters on bass and vocals, and Richard Wright on keyboards and vocals.

They gained popularity performing in London’s underground music scene during the late 1960s, and under Barrett’s leadership released two charting singles and a successful debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967).

From the band’s earliest photo shoots in Ruskin Park and Hampstead, to the recording studio at Abbey Road and on the road during the Dark Side of The Moon Tour, the exhibition Shine On includes these and other classic images that capture Pink Floyd’s energy and unique, eclectic style both on and off stage.

The exhibition, which runs from October 7 to November 4, also features alternative album artwork by the late graphic artist Storm Thorgerson, often referred to as Pink Floyd’s ‘sixth’ member, and whose designs are considered an inseparable part of their work. Thorgerson was described as “the best album designer in the world” when he died at the age of 69.