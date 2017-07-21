Bexhill is ready for a week long celebration

Bexhill Carnival kicks off this weekend with a programme of exciting events for all to enjoy.

Launching on Sunday, Bexhill Carnival, sponsored by Hastings Direct and J D Wetherspoon, promises seven days of family fun, culminating with the traditional procession on Saturday July 29 starting at 1pm from Turkey Road and ending at the Polegrove.

There will be a full range of events taking place in the town with full details available via the website www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/events . Party in the Park kicks off at 7.30pm next Friday night. Those with tickets are welcome to bring along their own picnic (no glass bottles or alcohol) and chairs to The Polegrove to see live bands perform before grand finale fireworks at 10pm. All monies raised on the night will support the charity Entertainment Workshop.

For last minute updates follow on Twitter @BexhillCarnival or FB www.facebook.co./bexhillcarnival