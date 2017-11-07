Bexhill’s Poppy Half Marathon is tomorrow

It’s back again - and during the last ten years Bexhill Poppy Half Marathon has become a firm favourite with residents and visitors, and has events for all levels of fitness.

This popular event is organised by to raise money for local causes, and this year falls on Armistice Day, November 11, and is the day before Remembrance Sunday.

This is a spectator friendly event which allows loved ones to cheer you throughout the race and give you that extra motivation each lap.

Running on the flat promenade offers keen competitors a great chance at a potential PB, if the wind is kind, while those who want to take it at a gentler pace, perhaps even walking, can enter the 5km race which starts at the De La Warr Pavilion at 10am. Children can take part in their own events starting at midday; the kids’ one mile mile youth run and 500m fun run. No registration needed for 500m, just turn up. All youngsters receive a finisher’s medal in both events.