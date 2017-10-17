Bonfire and fireworks night tradition in Ninfield

Enjoy all the traditional family entertainment of Ninfield Bonfire and Fireworks night on Saturday evening.
Join the procession as it leaves Church Lane at 7.30pm to go up to the Green, then past the Blacksmiths, to Manchester Road, round via Coombe Lane to the High Street, and back past the Blacksmiths to the recreation ground for the lighting of the bonfire - with full chant- and then the fireworks display will start. There will be a barbecue and tea tent on the recreation ground plus stalls with glowing goodies and memorabilia. and outside bar at The Blacksmiths, with the Hooe Supper Club serving fantastic curry and rice. All profits from the bar will be going towards the Carnival and Bonfire Society charities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.