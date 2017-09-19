Get outdoors to enjoy the autumn glory of Batemans

Autumn is the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness at Batemans, the family home of Rudyard Kipling. The harvest will be well and truly underway, with damsons and plums from the orchard headed for delicious tearoom treats.

Venture out onto the wider estate on the Kipling countryside walk. The trail loops through woodland, past rivers and across meadows, taking in the highlights of autumn in the East Sussex countryside. It’s easy to see why the landscape so inspired fairy tales and fantasy – keep an eye for pixies hidden in fallen leaves. The Wild Garden is the focus of autumn colour, with ornamental trees and shrubs such as Liquidamber styraciflua and Fraxinus excelsior.