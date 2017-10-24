Halloween thrills and Pumpkin Trail fun

Join St Michael’s Hospice for a morning of spooky fun on Saturday with this year’s Pumpkin Trail from 10-12 midday.

There will be plenty of creepy creative activities to take part in, including making monster badges and face painting. Your little ones will love the fun pumpkin hunt around the hospice gardens, when they can collect the tokens in exchange for Trick or Treat goodies. There will also be a chance to grab a monster from the Monster Toy Shop, sneak a spider from the Pumpkin Witch’s stew and gobble down some gruesome refreshments, all in aid of the Hospice.

Entry is £3.50 for children (including the Pumpkin Trail, hidden monster competition and refreshments) and adults £1.50 for refreshments.

Also on Saturday to raise funds for St Michael’s, there will be The Big Sing at St John’s Church in Brittany Road full of amazing singers and choirs. Free entry (donations welcome). Refreshments, raffle, cards and gifts for sale.