Here comes Santa Clause, ho, ho, ho

There may only be one actual Santa Clause but the Bexhill Lions Club’s Santa Dash allows a few stand-ins to take his place for the annual event which takes place along the promenade on Sunday, December 3.

Event Organiser, Lion Brian Comber says the event has become a ‘must do’ start to the Christmas season. “This fantastic fun-filled event is a great way to get the whole family, friends, school groups, work colleagues and sports clubs in the festive spirit,” he said.

Santa Dash, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-160412-131031001

“Entrants can walk, run, jog, push a pram, use a wheelchair and bring your dog!

“You can also raise money through sponsorship for your own good cause. Last year over £7,000 was raised.”

Entrants choose their own distance to ‘dash’ of either 2Km or 5Km. Prizes will be given for best decorated pram, wheelchair and dog.

Brian says comments from Santa’s who took part last year included: ‘It was bags of fun and I got some gentle exercise. I’ll be here next year’; ‘It was great, and I beat my dad’; ‘A fun and friendly event, a free santa suit and I raised £259. What more could you ask for?’

Get into the Christmas spirit and receive a free Santa suit for all those aged five and over. Suits can be collected at Bexhill’s Friday market on November 24 and December 1.

On the day, registration is at 10.30am and the event starts at 11.30am.

Register at www.bexhill-lions.org, join in the fun with family and friends and be one of the throng of Santas creating a sea of red along the promenade.

Lion Brian added: “We ho-ho-hope you will come along and help turn the seafront into waves of red.”