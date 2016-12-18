It’s a kind of Magical Christmas Bazaar at Little Common School

Little Common School was a hive of excitement last Thursday (December 8) as week’s of planning and hard work culminated in the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Michelle Hobson, Chair, of the Parent Teacher’s Association (PTA) Little Common School says the event gives the children the opportunity and experience of buying Christmas gifts for their loved ones within the nurturing environment of their school.

“Their faces were an absolute picture,” she said. “So many choices were in front of them - a little bit like Aladdin’s Cave! We had a wide range of gifts for Mummies, Nannies, Aunties, Siblings, Cousins, Daddies, Granddads, Uncles and many more loved ones.”

Christmas tunes were played and the decorations were up, and Michelle praised PTA helpers for doing a great job with full on bacon rolls and the wonderful year 6’s for helping younger children of the school with choosing and wrapping their gifts. “They were also a great support to our PTA helpers throughout the day,” she said.

“Our Christmas Bazaar is a fantastic experience which builds memories for the children for a very long time.

“Pupils that have left our school still talk about it now!

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the families of our school for their very kind donations, our PTA, staff, Mrs Appleby, our Head teacher, Mr Paramor, our deputy Head teacher, and of course, our amazing children.

“Thank you also to Hastings Direct who very kindly donated 600 plastic boxes that were used to fill with gifts.

“Can’t wait until next year!”