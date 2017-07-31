meet Rex and the baby dinosaurs on Hastings pier

Rex the 8ft tall dinosaur is coming to Hastings Pier on Saturday for the first Dino Day.

The friendly Tyrannosaurus Rex will be bringing along his keeper who will give facts about Rex in this interactive experience, plus a variety of cute animatronic baby dinosaurs. There will be four viewings throughout the day.

Rex is a life-size baby T Rex, and as authentic as they come - the first dinosaur of his kind in the UK. Rex moves his head, eyeing up his prey, his eyes blink, his tail rocks from side to side, and when he opens his mouth, you hear him roar. He comes with a dinosaur handler to guide him around, keep him in check and under control and help with interaction. The interactive baby dinosaurs are extraordinary little creatures and are captivating; they are hungry for attention and not at all shy. The event is part of Hastings Pier’s Summer Marquee and will be repeated on Saturday August 24. Tickets from hastingspier.org.uk.