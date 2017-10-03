38 date tour bringing Coasts to Hastings’ Brass Monkeys

Coasts is playing at Brass Monkeys in Hastings’ Havelock Road on Thursday October 19 as part of a lengthy UK tour.

In August Coasts released their eagerly anticipated new album This Life via High Time Records. This record is the follow up to their self-titled debut chart album in 2016.

Packed full of poppy hooks, rocky riffs and big choruses, This Life is the product of 12 months’ intensive studio work by the band, recording in collaboration with producers Dan Bryer, who has worked with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and Niall Horan, Tim Larcombe, who has produced Lana Del Rey, Halsey and The Hunna, and Duncan Mills, who has been credited on The Vaccines and Jake Bugg’s releases.

Forming in 2011 as students in Bristol, Coasts has established a huge fanbase that has seen the band sell-out venues across the globe, as well as clocking up millions of streams, 130,000 Facebook likes and over 100,000 sales.