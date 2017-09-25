A Baroque start to new season of live performance

The 29th Season of concerts at the Chaplin Theatre, Vinehall School, opens with the ever-popular Baroque ensemble, La Serenissima, on Saturday october 7 at 7.30pm.

The group is always popular, not least because of their dynamic leader, Adrian Chandler, who founded the ensemble in 1994. La Serenissima is recognised as the UK’s leading exponent of the music of 18th century Venice and composers. Uniquely, it presents world-class musical performances in concert and recording where all the research and editorial work is their own. Described by Gramophone Magazine as having “a glorious and all-too-rare ability to make one’s pulse race afresh with every new project,” La Serenissima has been praised for having a fresh approach and dazzling inventiveness.

La Serenissima has appeared at many of the UK’s leading festivals and at venues including Snape Maltings, Cadogan Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall. During 2016/17 they completed their first ever residency at St John’s Smith Square entitled The Grand Tour which incorporated six ground-breaking programmes of music from the Italian States.

Their recordings have regularly made the Top 10 of the UK Specialist Classical Chart and the latest release The Italian Job has just been announced as winner in the Baroque Instrumental category of the 2017 Gramophone Awards.

Organiser Geoffrey Whitehead said: “ We are delighted to be welcoming La Serenissima back to Vinehall for their third visit. Their lively and engaging performances really bring the music alive and they will be the perfect start to the new season.” Booking on 01580 883092 or www.vinehallschool.com.