A day of music and fun with Oakfest charity event in Rye

Get ready for a great live music all day event with Oakfest Music Festival on Saturday June 17.

This year’s festival will again be held in an idyllic location just outside Rye. Gates open at 12.30 - live music starts at 1.30pm until 11pm. The festival concentrates on a relaxed atmosphere with a wealth of musical talent from the local area.

This year’s lineup will include The Fabulous Red Diesel, The Kavemen, Tommy Ludford, Whisper To A Scream, Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood, Marvellous Mo & the Backline Ferrets, The Good The Bad & the Not So Ugly, and Who’s Brian?

There will be food and drink stalls, a large beer tent with real ales, free parking, and is child friendly.

This year’s festival is being held in aid of RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat Station, and has been kindly sponsored by Skinners of Rye, The Kings Head pub, Rye Tyre Centre, Phillips and Stubbs Estate Agents, and other local businesses.

All volunteers will be giving their time for free, to make this a special day, and raise as many funds as possible.

This will be the fourth successful year for the festival, which has raised over £9,000 in total for local charities, in memory of Matt Parson’s close friend Andy, for which the festival was first conceived in 2014. The festival will be held in Rye Road, Rye Foreign TN31 7UR . Please note as the festival will be located on a working sheep farm, the organisers regret that dogs will not be allowed access.

For more information and details of what is happening on the day, go to the official website at oakfestrye.wixsite.com/musicfestival.