A hassle-free & thoroughly fab music festival

The Big Green Cardigan Festival kicks off tonight (Friday September 9) and there are still a few tickets left for this popular Seddlescombe event .

Tonight’s headliners are ‘80s favourites The Christians who were described as “the Temptations in ripped jeans .”

Their double-platinum debut album, “The Christians”, featured theTop 30 singles Forgotten Town, “Hooverville, Ideal World and Born Again.

Their second album, Colour, went staright to No.1. Also performing as part of The Big Green Cardigans Friday line -up includes amongst others, folk/punk performers Matilda’s Scoundrels and indie darlings Dorey the Wise, just to prove the non-genre policy.

Other acts over the weekend include Brooks Williams and Lightning Express, festival favorites Tankus the Henge, and critically acclaimed award winning Jo Harman, Lisa Mills and Brooks Williams, both from the USA, and Terry Pack’s 30 -plus player jazz ensemble Trees.

Add to this a heady cocktail of the best local talent including British Blues award winner King Size Slim, Tim Hoyte, Noble Jacks and Roger Hubbard .

There will be real beer and home-cooked food at sensible prices, plenty of clean toilets, no dogs and no kids, just loads of great musical acts.

The Big Green Cardigan Festival is for over 18s only and aims to provide you with a hassle-free, relaxed, end-of-summer vibe.

And, if the weather is not at its best, all the performing areas are under cover.

There will a limited number of tickets on the door from just £18 for day tickets.

