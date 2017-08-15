A mesmerising and unique event in sound and vision with Dream Maps

A Sussex-based musician and film-maker will next weekend create a unique and unforgettable event at Kino Teatr in Norman Road.

Philip Clemo’s Dream Maps will be presented live at the venue with special guests Evi Vine, Steven Hill, Emily Burridge and Martyn Barker.

This is billed as “an evening of dream-like song forms and multi-textured sonic journeys with imagery” from The Breath Project and will be on Friday August 25 from 7.30pm, tickets cost £12.

Visual projections at the gigs are from Philip’s film The Breath Project about which he did a TEDx talk on recently and which has been featured at the V&A and Eden Project. My band is world-class with musicians who have played with Robert Plant and George Michael and many others.

Clemo is an artist working across composition, sound design and film. His work is “mesmerising” according to the Times and “startlingly original” from The Observer.

Clemo builds complex sound worlds, exploring form, improvisation, ambience and electronica. He has released six critically acclaimed albums, including 2016’s Dream Maps. Over 20 years he has worked with a diverse group of musicians including Arve Henriksen, Byron Wallen, B J Cole, Henry Lowther, Evi Vine and Cleveland Watkiss.

Clemo’s visual work has been shown around the world, including at Cannes, V&A Museum and Eden Project. His multi-sensory Breath Project, which he recently presented in a TEDx talk, explores our relationship with the diverse environments we inhabit. Breath utilises cutting-edge technologies to capture extraordinary imagery from the world around us.

Accompanying him at Kino Teatr will be songwriter Evi Vine and together with Steven Hill they create a unique and uncompromising atmosphere; the effect is reverential, physical music that evokes a rare experience. Emily Burridge is a virtuoso cellist who has worked with the likes of BJ Cole, Harold Budd and George Michael among others. Martyn Barker is an internationally acclaimed drummer who emerged in the post punk alternative band Shriekback. He has worked with artists including Robert Plant, Marianne Faithful, Billy Bragg, Goldfrapp and Ray Davies.