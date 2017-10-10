A stunning dance event at Claverham next week

To be held at Claverham Community College from 7.30-9pm, this is a thrilling and moving mixed bill of dance and music from Just Us Dance Theatre, featuring award-winning dancemaker Joseph Toonga and British R&B singer-lyricist Orin Norbert.

The show is made up of a potent mix of styles, with rhythms and energy of hip-hop at its heart. The dancers share experiences of friendship, love and belonging accompanied by the original music of Orin Norbert. Also as part of Battle Festival, Joseph Toonga and Just Us Dance Theatre are running dance workshops in local schools, introducing young people to hip-hop foundations and free-styling. There’s plenty of parking in the college in North Trade Road; tickets £10 adult, £5 U18s and £25 family ticket (2 adults, 2 children).