A winter recital in Fairlight Hall

Jung Eun Severine Kim, the brilliant young South Korean pianist who won third prize in last year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, will give a special winter recital in the Recital Room at Fairlight Hall next week.

The concert will take place on the morning of Saturday January 14. Doors will open at 10.30am for tea and coffee before an 11am start. There will be a 15 minute interval and the recital will end around 1pm.

Jung Eun Severine Kim gave her debut recital when she was only ten. Now 22, she has performed in Korea, Japan, the USA, Germany, France and Great Britain. She is currently studying in Hannover.

Her programme will include Haydn’s Piano Sonata in E flat Major and pieces by Debussy, Schumann and two by Liszt.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Aquila House (01424 451111) or online from www.musicglue.com.

The recital is a curtain raiser for this year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition at the White Rock Theatre between February 23 and March 4. Tickets for all stages are now available from the White Rock Theatre (online or 01424 462288).