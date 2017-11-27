Acclaimed trio in Christmas concert at Opus

Popular operatic trio Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera.’ will present a Christmas charity concert at Opus Theatre in Hastings on Friday December 8 at 7.30pm in aid of charity The Little Hands & Art.

They will be singing alongside local youngsters from the choir of Guestling-Bradshaw C.E Primary School.

Tenors Unlimited is currently touring the UK and will touring the USA and the UK next year.

Group member Jem Sharples who lives in Hastings said: “We’re delighted to be performing in my hometown and hope as many people as possible attend to support The Little Hands & Art, which is such a worthy cause. This will be a special Christmas concert with lots of favourites.”

Tickets for adults cost £13 and for children under 16, £7, from www.tenorsunlimited.com; they are also available from Waterfalls, Hastings, and Hastings Tourist Office, Muriel Matters House.

Tenors Unlimited - which is also Paul Martin and Scott Ciscon – will be performing Christmas favourites such as Oh Holy Night, Silent Night, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and Hark the Herald Angels Sing as well as diverse and fun songs from their current theatre tour From Venice To Vegas. This will include Nessun Dorma, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and songs written by the group themselves.

Tenors Unlimited has performed alongside the likes of Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. During 2017, they have been playing to sell-out shows in the USA and Bermuda and are currently touring the UK.

Local charity The Little Hands & Art (formerly known as Hands Around The World) was born after the Tsunami in 2004 which struck Thailand. The charity raised money for children caught up in it and who lost everything. The charity bought a mobile art unit which provided art therapy for distressed children and continues to help other children from deprived areas or in stressful situations. The charity continues to provide food and medicines for poor families and supports an orphanage.

Guestling-Bradshaw C.E Primary School Junior Choir has performed at local concerts and events such as Hastings Music Festival and was runner-up in the 1066 Choir Competition last year.

For over ten years, Scott, Paul and Jem have entertained audiences throughout the world. Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre, they bring their own blend of wit, charm and vocal arrangements. Alan Titchmarsh OBE said: “21st century tenors, great fun, great voices and a great evening.”

Tenors Unlimited sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.

Jem added: “We perform a wide repertoire of all music so there is sure to be something for everyone.”

Their latest album The Journey”can be purchased online from their website, via iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.

For more information about the trio and other tour dates in the UK, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com.