Ace weekend of jazz at its best

This coming August weekend the Rye Jazz & Blues Festival will draw music lovers from across the South East with a feast of top class ticketed and free music performances.

Headline concerts on Saturday August 27 with UK Queen of Soul Mica Paris have been in high demand and organisers are delighted to announce additional standing tickets at £15. Acclaimed jazz singers Liane Carroll and Joe Stilgoe perform on Monday and there are a handful of seats still available plus standing tickets just released at £10.

Book through the festival website www.ryejazz.com - tickets may also be available on the door.

Today (Friday) sees Sky Arts Guitar Stars, Zayn Mohammed and Steve Morrison perform on the outdoor stage at the Kino Cinema from 7pm onwards. You can also experience the coolest Latin Jazz with Jazz Train at the Grapevine Champagne and Jazz Bar from 8pm and Andy Williams solo jazz guitar performs at La Maison boutique from 6pm. The Rye Bay Crew swing into the weekend at the Queens Head Rye from 8.30pm.

The weekend sees a vast number of performances across town with the Brass Funkeys at various locations in Rye, The Brillos, Louis Turpin and his Trio, Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion, Kandela Mi Son, The Fabulous Red Diesel, Dom Pipkin’s band the Ikos, and Rod Pooley’s Funky Organ Trio, King Size Slim, Dave Barrett Jazz Trio, Carter Burton Trio, Manhattan Magic, Paul Richards & his Latin Trio perform the coolest Bossa Nova’s and Samba rhythms from 12.00 Midday at the Butter Market. On Sunday Rye Cricket Club hosts a fun family day of music and BBQ with the Jazz Nights All Stars from midday.

Monday has a unique solo jazz performance at the Grapevine with New Orleans pianist Dom Pipkin from 3pm, following Paul Richards and his Latin Trio from midday at the Butter Market. Violet Jive perform at the Kino outdoor stage from 3pm and the Jazz Funk Giants perform outside Simply Italian from 3pm. The old Borough Arms host the Paul Richards Latin Duo at 3pm and the Turpin Hubbard Blues Duo see out the weekend in style at the Ship Inn from 4pm.

For more updates or booking www.ryejazz.com.

