Alexis Taylor to bring solo Piano tour to Bexhill

The lead vocalist of British electro-pop band Hot Chip, Alexis Taylor, has announced his solo tour is coming to Bexhill this March.

His live gig is presented by DLWP and Music’s Not Dead and will take place in the cafe bar on Sunday March 19. Tickets cost £12.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Piano was released in 2016 and is an intimate collection of songs comprised entirely of his vocal and piano; the record was captured live to preserve each intricacy.

Alexis in March will release companion piece Listen With(out) Piano.

This will feature new versions by artists including Papa M (David Pajo), Green Gartside (Scritti Politti), Spring Heel Jack, Beatrice Dillon, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance), which can be played on their own, or at the same time as the songs on Piano, to create a brand new listening experience.

Hear Green Gartside’s version of Repair Man blended with Taylor’s original, or listen to Green Gartside’s version on its own, and have a go at syncing it up yourself.

The new album features the work of eleven of Alexis’s favourite musicians, handpicked to create new tracks designed to work in response to the songs on Piano, which was the third solo album by the Hot Chip frontman.

Though the record can be synched with the original Piano recordings by playing both albums on two devices simultaneously, the tracks on Listen With(out) Piano can be also be enjoyed on their own merits.

“My brief was both very wide open and very specific, and part of the pleasure for me, and now hopefully for the listeners, is to see how everyone responded so differently to the task,” Alexis said.

“The results are truly amazing, and here you have a new album that works both as a kind of electro-acoustic ambient companion piece to Piano, and as a series of musical clothes to be put onto the deliberately bare record I released.”

