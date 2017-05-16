All-day live event to get everyone ready to register

A day of live music, poetry, comedy, performance and food will be held at Printworks on Sunday in an effort to get people ready for the general election.

Set across three stages, this event comes one day before the voter registration cut-off date; it begins at noon and is free.

Local musicians, comedians, poets and creatives will gather for a jam-packed afternoon and evening of fun and performance, with the aim of encouraging people to register to vote, in what is being billed as the single biggest music event of the year outside of the Fat Tuesday Festival.

The line-up so far includes over 30 of Hastings most popular local musicians, as well as a number of international artistes, all playing voluntarily in support of a good cause, with new acts adding themselves daily.

Among them are King Size Slim, otherwise known as Toby Barelli, who was awarded the prestigious prize of best emerging blues artist of the year in 2015 at the British Blues Awards, and who regularly gets airtime on BBC 6 Music. Also on the bill are up-and-coming local progressive soulsters Someone/Anyone who are building up a following locally amongst younger music lovers.

The event is aimed primarily at younger people, but the line-up has expanded to offer something to people of all backgrounds and ages and with pop-up food stalls being opened in the alleyway besides the building it’s hoped that the event will be attended by more than 500 people.

The day is being organised by Sam Kinch who said: “I work part-time at the venue and was heading out to a shift two days after the anouncement by Mrs May, and I read an article saying that 100,000 young people had registered to vote the day after. I felt like it’s hugely important, with the situation we’re in right now, for everyone to have a voice and to have their say, as it’s the last chance to do so for five years and these five years are due to change the course of our country economically and politically in ways we can’t yet imagine. I put the shout-out locally and the response from the local creative community has been amazing with local barstaff, and sound technicians offering to work for free, as well as so many amazing artists offering to play for free. I’d like to thank them all so much for joining in on this.”

The organisers are keen to keep the event strictly non-partisan with the aim of bringing people together from all political backgrounds to enjoy the day and to make sure they are registered to vote and are making an informed decision. In the interest of balance the organisers have invited all local Prospective Parliamentary Candidates and local political groups who are standing a candidate to attend the event and to make their case directly to the electorate.

Helpers will be on hand throughout the day with iPads to help people register to vote, to register for postal voting if they’d prefer and to offer people more information about the process for voting on June 8.

More information is on facebook.com/events/375163442879683/.