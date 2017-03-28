All those massive tunes from movies

Hear all those Eighties and Nineties blockbuster soundtracks performed live at Hastings White Rock Theatre on Saturday April 22 by a talented cast of singers and musicians from West End shows.

They include Matt Knight from BBC’s Let It Shine and X Factor finalist Melanie Masson.

Their audience will be treated to hit after hit from classic movies including Back To The Future with The Power of Love), The Bodyguard (I Will Always Love You), Young Guns 2 (Blaze of Glory), Beverley Hills Cop (The Heat is On), The Lost Boys (People Are Strange), as well as Fame, footloose, Highlinader, Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club, Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing...the list goes on.

Songwriter John Parr commented: “I wrote St Elmo’s Fire at an exciting time in the 80’s. I’m so happy the song stands the test of time and is alive and kicking in this new show.”

Powerhouse vocals, high energy choreography, live musicians and the most memorable of movie hits make this a show that you won’t forget. Book tickets by calling the theatre’s box office on 01424 462288 or visit www.cinema-live.uk for full tour details.