Alt-country favourites head to the Pavilion next month

Kurt Wagner

Alt-country favourites Lamchop are set for a night in Bexhill on August 18.

A spokesperson for the De La Warr said: “The problem with writing about Lambchop is the same thing that makes Lambchop so very special.

“Simply put; how on earth do you begin to cover what Kurt Wagner, and his changing backing-band, have created and accomplished in the twenty-odd years of their existence.

“Loosely described as “alternative country” Wagner has covered so much ground in his work thus far that you never really know what to expect.

“From faint country croons, to the eighteen-minute composition that introduced last year’s brilliant Flotus LP, Wagner has pieced together one of the most engaging and eclectic back-catalogues in the game.”

Tickets priced £20. Go to /www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229 111.