Alt-country favourites head to the Pavilion next month

Kurt Wagner
Alt-country favourites Lamchop are set for a night in Bexhill on August 18.
A spokesperson for the De La Warr said: “The problem with writing about Lambchop is the same thing that makes Lambchop so very special.
“Simply put; how on earth do you begin to cover what Kurt Wagner, and his changing backing-band, have created and accomplished in the twenty-odd years of their existence.
“Loosely described as “alternative country” Wagner has covered so much ground in his work thus far that you never really know what to expect.
“From faint country croons, to the eighteen-minute composition that introduced last year’s brilliant Flotus LP, Wagner has pieced together one of the most engaging and eclectic back-catalogues in the game.”
Tickets priced £20. Go to /www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229 111.