Amazing line-up for summer fest

One of the newest additions to the local entertainment calendar is the Walled Garden Music Fest which has unveiled a star-packed line-up for its third year, with an array of chart-topping acts.

This year’s bill includes headliners ABC, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Embrace, Howard Jones, Jennifer Paige, with Toploader and Beverley Craven also in the mix, with just a few more acts to be added for the weekend of Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16.

Staged in the grounds of 550 acre estate of Brightling Park, the event has gone from strength to strength.

This year’s crop of artists includes ABC, whose album The Lexicon Of Love was one of the defining releases of the 1980s, performing a greatest hits selection. Embrace have achieved three number one albums over a two decade career with hits such as Come Back To What You Know and Gravity. Thompson Twins, led by Tom Bailey, were a staple of the 1980s with timeless tracks such as Hold Me Now, and You Take Me Up, while Howard Jones built a reputation on both sides of the Atlantic for classics such as What Is Love, Like To Get To Know You Well and New Song.

Others on the bill include Crush singer Jennifer Paige, Promise Me singer Beverley Craven, Dancing In The Moonlight hitmakers Toploader, Talk In Code and Emma McGrath, with more to be added.

The walled garden dates back to the 19th century and was used as the main source of vegetables for the village of Brightling, designed to attract optimum levels of light with its south-facing aspect, while its slope and 14 foot high walls created the perfect growing environment. It is also highly effective as a natural theatre with its brick walls providing good acoustics, as well as being the perfect location to kick back and relax.

The event was the brainchild of photographer Mel Fordham and racehorse trainer Gardie Grissell who hit upon the idea of using the 2.7 acre walled garden for a festival in late 2014.

Visitors can book by the day or purchase for all three days with family tickets available and concessions for children. Camping is also available, and there are glamping options. More details and booking at walledgardenmusicfest.co.uk.