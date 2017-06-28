Another chance to hear Lisa sing

Some of you festival types out there will have witnessed Lisa Mills’ mesmerising performance at last years Big Green Cardigan; now she is back for a more intimate gig for Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club.

She will play live at the Senlac Inn, Battle, on Tuesday July 4 from 8pm.

Mississippi native, now Alabama resident Lisa could be called a blues, gospel, torch or an R&B singer, and each label would be accurate. In the reviews of her 2014 album I’m Changing, she was described in all of these terms​. Her defiance of description is what makes Lisa Mills a singular talent. She takes the best of each these genres, whether self-penned or carefully chosen covers that speak to her in some way, and transforms them. By taking all those ingredients and adding the occasional dollop of jazz inflection, Mills serves up her own savoury-sweet mix that goes beyond the expected. The result is at least equal to, often surpassing the historic best that each of those genres have to offer. She is one of those rare artists that, once you’ve heard her, cannot possibly be mistaken for anyone else.

Having completed an acclaimed tour of the UK and Europe in 2016, and as the acknowledged star of every festival and venue at which she performed, Lisa is back in 2017 to give audiences even more of what they simply could not get enough of last year.​ Mills will also include selections from her Tempered In Fire album, and the deeply personal and introspective I’m Changing.

As a bonus for 2017, the ever-evolving Mills will give first airings to some new, as yet unrecorded work destined for her next project.

Lisa takes her audiences on a musical, and often humorous emotional journey with charm and panache that is melodic, raw, unfettered and honest. She leaves it all on the stage...and in your heart. Like the best of any performing artist of note, she draws from deeply personal aspects of her life and makes them a memorable part of yours. True to the river that bears the name, Lisa remains a Mighty Mississippi native with a strength of spirit that resonates through her exceptional guitar mastery and her mighty, breathtaking voice.​ ​Tickets and more information from www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.