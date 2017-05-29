Back in Bexhill and singing for his homecrowd

Following the success of solo album The Wave, Tom Chaplin completed his 14 date Carried By The Wave tour at the De La Warr Pavilion last Thursday.

Some travelled from as far as Arkansas to see Chaplin perform in Bexhill, a town immortalised in the songs of his former band Keane.

After enjoyable support from Ainslie Wills, Chaplin drew cheers when he said: “My heart is here in Bexhill and the surrounding areas...I lay claim to five towns.”

The 38-year-old spoke of the lovely day he’d spent and said: “It’s nice to see so many familiar faces. As you know, I don’t live far away. I had a barbecue. I would have liked to invite you all.”

A violin signalled the beginning of The Wave’s lyrical journey through the depths of despair to homecoming, resolution and fulfilment. Over sparse piano chords on opening song Still Waiting, Chaplain’s voice conveyed the loneliness of his battle with addiction. He said that after he emerged from this darkness he realised the importance of making the most of relationships: “It wasn’t something I was good at in the days when I was a raging drug addict.”

He sang Got To Hold On To Our Love which was written as a love letter to his wife. Effortlessly reaching the higher notes on the chorus, the power of his voice expressed the desperation of his plea to his wife to maintain her belief.

Introducing the album’s title song, The Wave, he described this time as being in: “A horrible concrete hole you can never get out of...but the tides of time and life come and sweep you out and suddenly you find yourself in a better place. I wanted to describe that.“

He said he had a special song for each town on his tour.

Before a stunning rendition of U2’s One that he first performed in Dublin, he told the Bexhill audience that theirs was a Keane song. The crowd clapped as he sang Sovereign Light Café with its references to places in Battle, Bexhill and Hastings.

On See It So Clear - the final song of his album - it became apparent that Chaplain is no longer content simply with nostalgia for these places and memories. Salvaged from his period of darkness is an understanding of what had threatened his happiness even as a teenager.

Singing of gaps between the happy memories of his 17-year-old self, he recognised the sadness beneath the past’s certainties.

Finding that neither fame nor his addictions could fill these gaps, on See It So Clear he documents his decision to accept them and “give the loneliness a home.”

The Wave is about homecoming in the most profound sense: the attainment of self-understanding, compassion and acceptance – belonging in oneself.

It is also about the importance of those who believe in us and give us the chance to apply the lessons we learn through difficult experience.

Towards the end of the evening Chaplin said: “Some shows you have to ask if you’ve had a good time but I don’t have to. It’s been lovely.”

Playing an extended encore, he dedicated Blowing In The Wind to victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

Returning full circle, to the audiences delight he performed a guitar driven version of Keane’s Everybody’s Changing.

“Ten More songs!” chanted the audience. He replied he didn’t have ten more songs and said: “I don’t want this tour to end.” By Nick Turner.