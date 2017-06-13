Blues from the heart at Senlac

Mrs Yarringtons Music Club welcomes a legend of the British blues scene, Giles Hedley, to the Senlac Inn in Battle next Tuesday, June 20 at 8pm.

Clyde Stubblefield, James Brown’s legendary drummer, once told Giles: “You’re the funkiest singer I’ve heard in Europe.”

Giles has been singing roots blues, ragtime and gospel since the 1960s. His huge voice, driving slide, ragtime and electric guitar, and his harmonica playing match the passion and fire of his Delta blues heroes. He’s a regular on festival and club circuits in England and the continent, both solo and with his band The Aviators, and has featured repeatedly on national radio in England and France.

Since childhood, hearing the classic blues songs of Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey, the song and its feeling have been the real focus for Giles, although his playing is widely praised for its technique and authenticity. He said: “The great bluesmen of the past described themselves as blues singers, not musicians, and when asked to describe the blues, they talked about a feeling, not a musical form. For me the core of blues is sharing a feeling that everyone recognises in their guts.” Tickets and more info www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

