Building bridges and bringing us together in music

He is a singer songwriter who’s been a vocal part of the nation’s conscience for more than 30 years and never lost heart to speak up for what he believes in.

Now Billy Bragg returns to Bexhill with his solo tour Bridges Not Walls and performs live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday November 5.

Fresh from touring the world with Joe Henry and galvanised by ‘events’, Bragg is dealing with it in the best way he knows how, by strapping on his electric guitar and heading out on tour across the UK and Europe in November.

Billy, in one-man Clash mode, will perform songs from his long career, some pertinent covers by his heroes and mentors, and some freshly minted songs about the state of the world.

He commented: “Music can’t change the world, but it does have the power to bring people together. In such divisive times, it seems a good place to start.”

Bragg started making music as a kid: “I was 19 when punk rock happened, of the same generation as Joe Strummer and Johnny Rotten. It injected my songwriting with urgency and attitude and helped me to find my voice. But as I became more confident, my early influences began to seep back into my songwriting. A Paul Simon lyric would be referenced or a Bob Dylan tune borrowed. Performing at benefit gigs during the 1984 miners’ strike, my love of folk music was reawakened when I found myself sharing the bill with traditional singers whose repertoire was far more radical than mine.”

He has been a fearless recording artist ever since, a tireless live performer and enduring political campaigner. Tickets £22 go on sale this Friday March 31, at 10am - call 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

