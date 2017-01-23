Celebrating 10 years with new album and gig for Mrs Y

Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club launches its 2017 season, now in its ninth year, with a return visit from the critically acclaimed Carrivick Sisters

on Tuesday January 31 at 8pm.

The Carrivick Sisters will play in Battle as part of their tenth anniversary tour in support of their new album 10 Years Live.

This is one of the UK’s top young bluegrass and folk bands with a reputation for engaging live performances showcasing tight vocal harmonies and multi-instrumental virtuosity. Having grown up in South Devon, an area rich in folklore and legends, much of their original material is inspired by their environment.

As well as touring all over the UK, the Carrivick Sisters have performed at major festivals in Canada and mainland Europe including locally in The Big Green Cardigan. The Carrivick Sisters first started performing in 2006, originally as buskers before starting to play more formal gigs, turning professional when they left school in 2007. That year they won the South West Busker’s and Street Entertainer’s Competition, gaining their first spot at Glastonbury Festival. In 2008 Laura achieved 2nd place at the RockyGrass Fiddle Contest in America. The Carrivick Sisters were finalists in the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards and were named Band/Duo of the Year in the 2011 FATEA Awards. Most recently Charlotte won first place in both old-time banjo and fiddle at FOAOTMAD’s festival in Gainsborough. Support will be local folkster Trevor Moss so this evening is a must for anyone into folk or acoustic music. Tickets and further info from www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454. Tickets £10.

