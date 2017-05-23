Celebrating this passionate punk princess who was a true original

Highly Inflammable is waiting to explode under the dome in St Mary In The Castle, Hastings.

When soon-to-be music icon Marianne Elliott-Said first saw the Sex Pistols on Hastings Pier she was inspired to form her own punk band. Marion became Poly Styrene and X-Ray Spex was born. She was one of the first female punk icons, whose unorthodox yet infectious style was highly influential. Billy Bragg commented: “Punk without Poly Styrene and X-Ray Spex wouldn’t have been the same.”

More than 40 years on, an original play influenced by her music is coming to St Mary In The Castle on June 10 from 7.30pm.

Set in two equally explosive eras – 1977 and post-Brexit Britain – Highly Inflammable uses Poly’s prophetic lyrics and ideas to explore very modern day problems. Written by award winning playwright Cheryl White and directed by Mark Field, it crackles with music, energy, ideas and plenty of proper punk outrage at the state of the nation in 2017.

“As a teenage punk growing up in Adelaide, Poly Styrene’s music had a big influence on me,” said White. “Now living in St Leonards where she spent the last years of her life, I have been inspired by the current political climate to revisit Poly’s ideas for a modern audience.”

Highly Inflammable will be the centrepiece of a unique day dedicated to all things Poly Styrene.

Learn more about her by visiting an exhibition in St Mary’s Crypt featuring private memorabilia, original artwork, unreleased recordings and Poly’s last interview. Visitors can also listen to a panel discussion exploring Poly’s influence on a new generation of musicians, writers and artists, and pogo the night away to live music by local bands.