Classy Mica sings Ella Fitzgerald in St Mary’s Church

As Christmas approaches, Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival has announced the first of three festive concerts which will take place in stunning St Mary’s Church, Rye.

On Friday December 15 the festival welcomes back Mica Paris to perform the great songs of the sublime Ella Fitzgerald. She is one of the UK’s finest and most respected female singers with a career full of top 10 singles and albums worldwide.

In April 2017, Mica released two tracks produced and arranged by legendary jazz trumpteer Guy Barker to celebrate the centenary of Ella Fitzgerald’s birth. Dubbed The First Lady of Song, Fitzgerald was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold over 40 million albums. Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless. She could sing sultry ballads, sweet jazz and imitate every instrument in an orchestra.

Mica will be performing this unique celebration with her immensely talented jazz musicians and the audience can expect to hear many of Ella’s wonderful songs that have become part of music’s history.

Mica has recorded Imagine My Frustration and Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye, two classics from the Fitzgerald songbook. The full album is in development and is due for release in 2018. The range, power, and sheer soulfulness of Mica’s singing made an immediate impact on the UK music scene in 1988 when she released her debut, platinum-selling album, So Good, from which she had her first top ten hit, My One Temptation.

Announcements of additional concerts will be made shortly. For more information and to book tickets go to www.ryejazz.com